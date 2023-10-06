New York state has added more than 13,300 new manufacturing jobs since 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said Friday.
The governor's office also said that the state leads the nation in manufacturing jobs brought back from overseas.
About 420,000 residents in New York work in manufacturing and the sector contributed more than $83 billion to the state's gross domestic product in 2022.
“New York’s manufacturing sector is in the midst of a major renaissance, and we’ve got the jobs, the businesses, and the investment to prove it," Hochul said in a statement.