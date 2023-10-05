There is some good news when it comes to home heating costs for natural gas customers in Western New York.

According to the winter heating forecast released by National Fuel, which serves Western New York and parts of the Southern Tier, customers will see a 30% discount from last winter. The utility estimates the average customer will pay $572, or $114 a month, to heat their home from November through March.

Last winter, total heating bills averaged $816 for the season or $163 per month.

National Fuel says natural gas prices have declined significantly since last winter. The company says nearly half of the natural gas that customers will use this season was already purchased and put into storage during the summer months when prices were about half of what they were last summer. The forecasted price of natural gas this upcoming winter, when the remainder of the supply will be purchased, is also 50% less than it was last winter, the company says.

“Two major variables impact home heating bills and the primary reasons they increase: the cost of natural gas and the amount of natural gas used by the customer,” said Karen L. Merkel, spokesperson for National Fuel. “As National Fuel doesn’t set the cost of the gas we purchase, the amount we pay is what the customer pays. Natural gas supply costs are passed along to customers without markup or profit to National Fuel. Approximately 60% of each customer bill is the natural gas supply cost and applicable taxes, with the remaining 40% of the bill being the delivery charge. And when compared to electricity, natural gas is currently less than one-third the cost.” sdfsdfds.

National Fuel says there are multiple assistance programs available to help those who qualify pay their utility costs:

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) – opening Nov. 1st, this federally-funded program provides significant help with energy bills with grants ranging from $400 – $476 for basic and an additional $400 for emergency grants

– opening Nov. 1st, this federally-funded program provides significant help with energy bills with grants ranging from $400 – $476 for basic and an additional $400 for emergency grants NYS Energy Affordability Program (Statewide Low-Income Program) – Provides monthly bill discounts on gas delivery charges and is based on the amount of current Home Energy Affordability Program (HEAP) grant received

– Provides monthly bill discounts on gas delivery charges and is based on the amount of current Home Energy Affordability Program (HEAP) grant received Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund – $400 grants help customers meet basic energy needs with any of the following situations: disabled, have a certified medical emergency, at least 55 years old, recently unemployed or a veteran

– $400 grants help customers meet basic energy needs with any of the following situations: disabled, have a certified medical emergency, at least 55 years old, recently unemployed or a veteran Special Protections – safeguards exist for customers who live in households where all residents are 62 years or older, 18 years or younger or disabled

– safeguards exist for customers who live in households where all residents are 62 years or older, 18 years or younger or disabled Deferred Payment Plans – special arrangements can be made for a repayment plan based on individual financial circumstances

– special arrangements can be made for a repayment plan based on individual financial circumstances Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) – Provides rebates for installing high-efficiency appliances in your home.

– Provides rebates for installing high-efficiency appliances in your home. Sealed– In partnership with National Fuel, covers the upfront costs for upgrades that improve home energy efficiency through weatherization, climate control and more

Any customer needing assistance with their energy bill can call National Fuel Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1-800-365-3234 or visit www.nationalfuel.com for more information.