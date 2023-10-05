LOS ANGELES — The Black Professionals Network is one of the fastest growing college-to-industry professional pathway organizations in the nation and it’s now in Los Angeles, connecting young Black entrepreneurs to the resources they need to succeed.
The organization hosted a panel about business success, financial growth and community building.
One of the attendees was Ken Egu, the founder of a multimedia studio created to make video games, films, documentaries and digital art called The Books of Egu.