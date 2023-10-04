Uber is getting into the package return business.

The popular ride-hailing company launched a new service Wednesday that is expanding its Uber Connect delivery option to allow customers to return packages at local U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx locations.

What You Need To Know Customers can return packages through the Uber and UberEats apps



The return package feature is available in almost 5,000 cities across the U.S.



Packages with prepaid shipping labels can be delivered to the nearest UPS, USPS or FedEx dropoff location



The flat-fee service costs $5 — or $3 for Uber One members

The expanded service is available through both the Uber and UberEats apps. Using the apps’ new “return a package feature,” customers can have as many as five prepaid and sealed packages picked up and dropped off at the package delivery center closest to the pickup location. Uber is charging a flat fee of $5 — or $3 for Uber One members.

Packages can only be picked up for returns if they have a pre-paid shipping label or provide a prepaid QR code for the package.

The service launched Wednesday in almost 5,000 cities across the U.S., including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Milwaukee San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Uber cites research from the National Retail Federation that found 79% of shoppers under the age of 30 think returning packages is either somewhat or very annoying. With holiday shopping season about to kick off, Uber’s entry into the package returns business seeks to profit off the inevitability of unwanted items. According to the NRF, merchandise purchased during last year’s holiday season had a 16.5% return rate.