NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in Bedford-Stuyvesant says it could still be several days before the hospital can reopen after Friday's rain storms and flooding forced the city to evacuate and close the building.

Business owners in Brooklyn are also still cleaning up from Friday.

“We had three pumps broke down,” said Brighton Beach business owner Pervez Siddiqui. “We had to replace them. And we’re still going. I don’t know when this thing is going to stop. The water keeps on coming.”

Siddiqui says pumps are re-directing sewer water that keeps backing up into the basement of his adult day care center on Neptune Avenue in Brighton beach.

Days after Friday, which was the fifth wettest day in the city in 150 years, Siddiqui’s businesses and dozens of others in Brooklyn are still drying out.

He says two pharmacies he owns as well as a new medical clinic that had not even opened were also flooded.

He believes the neighborhood has been neglected since the days of Hurricane Sandy.

“The bottom line is the infrastructure is failing,” Siddiqui said. “This drain right over there should be cleaned periodically.”

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers says his staff spent all weekend assessing damage to businesses throughout Brooklyn and logged more than 130 businesses that were damaged. He believes the number is much higher.

”You can get it backing up from below from the sewer,” Peers said. “But you can also get cases where the street was flooded and now you’ve got water coming in the front door.”

Over at Woodhull, hospital representatives say they had to evacuate all 121 patients from that location to other sites — without incident — in order to completely shut down power and address flood-related damage at the facility.

“[Consolidated Edison] partners were on-site and they were able to fix the issues outside the building and with the hookups to the building,” said Eric Wei of NYC Health + Hospitals. “Three of the five plugins are active so we are on Con Edison power again.”

They say engineers were still making repairs Monday.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce hopes insurance payouts and federal funding can help small businesses with repair and cleaning costs.

“That process is a long process,” Peers said. “Even the federal support is a very long process and these businesses just need some support right now to keep the doors open.”

Peers says Park Slope businesses on Fifth Avenue, Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island and Cortelyou Road in Ditmas Park were among the hardest hit by flooding Friday.

“The ocean is right here so these things are going to happen ongoing continuously,” Siddiqui said.

If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves any requests from the state for an emergency or disaster declaration following the severe flash flooding, certain areas in the city could be eligible for aid.