Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and East Syracuse Mayor Lorene Dadey announced one of the largest Onondaga County Main Street projects on Monday.

About $935,000 will be going into six projecs through the more eastern part of the business corridor in the village.

The funding is a group effort between the village, county, state and local business owners.

Places like the Redwood Diner, Twin Trees and Black Sea Tattoo will all be starting up facade and mixed-use projects as they mark what could be the beginning of a transformative time in East Syracuse.

"This is really what is going to transform our village, and it's much needed," Dadey said. "But it's all located on this end, so we're looking forward to moving it down our main street once it catches on."