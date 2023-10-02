Inflation has impacted just about everything over recent years. And prices for haircuts haven’t been exempt.

“Ever since COVID happened, prices have skyrocketed. Everything. Everything's gone up. The cost of everything we use has gone up. [A] box of gloves that used to cost maybe $12 is now $20. The hair care products we use, the combs, everything’s inflated. And honestly, we don't really see much of a shift in it changing or slowing down,” said Joe Becker, the owner of Face’s Barbershop in Endicott.

Hopping into Becker’s chair is about much more than the haircut. It’s an experience, and the familiarity and trust he has with customers is an example of why many people stick with one barber for their entire lives.

But now, more than ever, that loyalty at neighborhood shops is being put to the test.

Haircut prices saw the largest annual increase since 1982 last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Currently, the average price for a men’s cut in New York state is $49.

For Becker, who charges $28, it’s a tough balance between raising prices and keeping things affordable.

"It's hard to keep at a low price, but you want to keep the client in mind. I have some clients who come in here and they have like four or five kids. I try to keep this place as cost-effective for them as I can," said Becker.

Just a few miles down the road at Hollywood Barbershop in Johnson City, longtime barber Mike Caruso is battling the same challenges.

“I remember when I started in this business in 1992, the haircut was $6.50,” Caruso said.

Caruso was forced to raise his prices a bit due to inflation, but still sits significantly below the state average at $18 a haircut.

So why does he do it, when he could easily raise them even further? To Caruso, it’s about his customers’ loyalty. When he came back from Italy a few weeks ago, his customers waited two weeks for him to catch up.

"I want to be fair. They've been good to me all these years. And that's just my way of giving back," said Caruso.

The pandemic and supply chain issues played a big role in forcing barbers to raise their prices. Now over three years into it, many say it doesn’t look like the market is going down any time soon, and with that comes more price increases in the future.

"Unfortunately, it's inevitable. If you go to a grocery store, milk goes up. You don't say nothing about it. And it seems like barbering is the only skill where people want to tell you what you can get paid," said Becker.

As Becker works his way through each haircut, he reflects on the connections he’s made over the years. For these barbers, it’s why they do it.

"It, to me, is a personal thing. It's not just a transaction of money and service. You know, I know these people. I know their lives. They know mine," said Becker.