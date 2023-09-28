BATH — Bath Iron Works is set to join the Army’s Partnership for Your Success program.

The program guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army.

“The PaYS program is designed to help Soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline, and work ethic that military service members bring to a business,” a press release from BIW states. “This program is part of a long-term U.S. Army effort to help Soldiers forge professional relationships with businesses and encourage business owners to look to the Army as a plentiful and reliable recruiting source. Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 1220 employers have partnered with the program.”

BIW employs more than 6,000 workers and is one of the largest employers in Maine.

A subsidiary of General Dynamics, the shipyard primarily constructs destroyers for the Navy.

“Bath Iron Works has a long and successful history of recruiting employees who are veterans of our military branches,” the release states. “The qualities that make them successful service members – mission-oriented, work well as a team and strong work habits - in addition to the natural affinity between serving in the military and building advanced ships for the U.S. Navy, make them ideal candidates to become shipbuilders.”

The agreement is scheduled to be signed Oct. 2. at 1 p.m. at BIW’s Trades Learning Center at 8 Leavitt Drive at Brunswick Landing.