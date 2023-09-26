Five smoke shops in Syracuse have been closed, according to Mayor Ben Walsh, due to adult-use cannabis products being sold without state licensing.

Walsh said in a press release that the Division of Code Enforcement closed:

Escape Exotic Corporation, 167 Marshall Street

New York Exotic Smoke Shop, 123 Marshall Street

Northside Express LLC, 400 Wolf Street

Smoke City 420 LLC, 1105 N. Salina Street

T’s Wireless, 401 S. Salina Street

Walsh’s office said code enforcement officials closed the two Marshall Street shops Thursday, and closed the other sites Monday. The stores are facing state violations for both possession and sales without a license.

Walsh said the stores posed safety and public health risks.

“Without following the licensure process, there is no way to know if the products at their stores were safe for human consumption,” Walsh said. “This should be a message to other stores operating illegally: It won’t be tolerated.”