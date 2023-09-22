At noon on Friday, the United Auto Workers union could announce the expansion of its strike against America's big three car makers. The union is threatening that after talks on Thursday yielded no major progress.

The question is whether that stoppage will include the General Motors plant on Lexington Avenue in Rochester. While some of the 700 union workers there have rallied, they've remained on the job.

The has been some movement in negotiations. Stellantis is offering a new contract. There has been no word on whether that will be accepted by the union. The proposal covers non-economic issues.

All of this comes after GM and Stellantis announced layoffs at a group of plants because of the strike.