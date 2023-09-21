As three major strikes grind on across the country, a new poll found strong bipartisan support for workers who’ve walked off the job in the auto industry and in Hollywood.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Tuesday and Wednesday this week found that 58% of Americans said they support the United Auto Workers’ strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, while 60% support the twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

The United Auto Workers began a limited strike against the three automakers last Friday and has said it will expand the strike tomorrow if there aren’t significant breakthroughs. The Writers Guild of America has been striking since May 2, the Screen Actors Guild since July 14. Together, the three unions represent about 320,000 workers.

Support for the strikes was strongest among Democrats: 72% said they support the auto workers’ strike and 79% support the Hollywood strikes.

Republican views were more evenly divided: 48% of Republicans support the auto workers’ strike and 47% oppose it, while 46% said they support the Hollywood strikes and 46% oppose them.

The poll reported broad support for labor overall, with 61% of poll respondents saying unions have improved Americans’ quality of life. Two-thirds agreed with one of the United Auto Workers’ key bargaining points — that worker pay increases should be equal to that of CEOs.