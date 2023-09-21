LOS ANGELES — Small business owners who may find it frustrating to operate in the City of Los Angeles due to long permit processing times or burdensome fees could be getting some relief.

City departments are expected to report back this week on barriers, including outdated regulations, that may impede business creation and growth after Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive directive on June 22, forming the Los Angeles Business Steering Committee (LABSC) to spearhead the effort.

The committee is made up of various department leaders and led by the mayor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

Brian Veskosky, co-owner of Red Maple Café in Toluca Lake, says when was applying for required permits and licenses, he encountered broken web links on the City’s website and nearly missed out on applying one permit because the information was difficult to find.

“There are a lot of things that you need to know and on the City’s website, there’s the ‘starting the business’ guideline. I wouldn’t say it is fully complete, and that is something I’m hoping they are looking at,” said Veskosky.

Mayor Bass also told Spectrum News 1, “The city does hundreds of millions of dollars with small business but many of those businesses aren’t even in California and I think that our business community needs to have access to procurement opportunities. But one of the things that we have to do better, we need to pay on time and we’re trying to expedite that as well.”

According to City data, since 2022, small businesses made up 99% of all new businesses and were responsible for 63% of new jobs.