Federal student loan payments begin again in October. They have been paused since March 2020.

With those payments resuming, budgeting will be even more important for many people.

Lisa Frankenberger of Parachute Credit Counseling says anytime you have any sort of debt, you want to try to work your budget around to effectively repay that debt as quickly as you can. The interest attached to that can take up a lot of income.

Frankenberger recommends keeping track of all your spending, even the small purchases, because it all adds up.

"Because oftentimes it's almost human nature," Frankenberger said. "When we only spend a few dollars on something, it's almost like we don't count it. But those things can majorly add up over the months and oftentimes when we think of our expenses, we know our big items, right? We know what our red payment is, vehicle payment insurance, things like that. But how often do we figure out how much we spend on entertainment or on personal care, you know, getting haircuts for the family or all the stuff that comes up throughout school for our kids?"

Frankenberger says a common belief with budgeting is that people have to stop doing fun things.

"Sometimes budget brings up sacrifice in people's minds," said Frankenberger. "They think like, 'if I'm going to budget my money, it means I have to stop doing these fun things,' and it's not always the case. It's just that you have to work those fun things into your plan."

According to Frankenberger, without specific goals in mind, budgeting can feel tedious. She says saving just to save is good but having goals in mind helps get through some of the tougher work budgeting when there's a reward at the end.

"It's also better to set yourself up for an early or easy win," she said. "Meaning maybe for a savings goal, you're like 'I'm pretty much check-to-check. I don't know how much I can save.' Start with five bucks a week. You know, whatever small amount you can handle. I think sometimes we think the amount is too small it's not worth it to do but it adds up over time."

Frankenberger recommends not getting too crazy with goals at first. It's easy to have lofty goals, but then there's no contingency plan if an emergency comes up and things get thrown off. It's easy to be discouraged. She says the important thing is that you're saving, it's not about how much.

If you'd like more support on budgeting, non-profits like Parachute Credit Counseling have programs that can sit down with you and figure your plan out.