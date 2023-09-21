Varying weather across the state has impacted apple crops, but orchard owners in Orange County said their apples are coming in well and they’re ready to welcome fall visitors for apple picking.

Steve Pennings and Tori Pennings-Cosimano grew up working on their family’s orchard. They’re both now co-owners of Pennings Farm Cidery, preparing for an influx of visitors to their cidery and you-pick orchard as the fall season approaches.

“We really focus on promoting New York state agriculture in our cider product, and we really focus on providing a family experience here on the orchard for people all over the tri-state area,” Pennings-Cosimano said.

Pennings said the way apples look and taste can vary based on the variety of the crop and weather patterns. While apples are looking different around the state, growers are expecting them to be smaller in size this year.

Although there was more rain during the summer, Pennings said there wasn’t enough during the spring bloom period.

“Some of them are fruiting very heavily. Some of them not so much, so where there's less fruit on the tree, the fruit are going to size up much bigger. Where there's lots of fruit on the tree, they're going to stay smaller,” Pennings said.

Pennings was lucky enough not to lose any of their apples, but many orchards in upstate New York counties were impacted by a late spring freeze. Flooding and hail during the summer also caused some crop loss.

“Always something the farmers are crossing their fingers about every year. I mean, it's a shame when it hits you,” Pennings said.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, New York averages 29.5 million bushels of production annually.

With more frequent storms, Pennings-Cosimano said the probability of one hitting their farm increases. However, the orchard’s location on a slope in the valley with a good drainage system helps.

“We try to diversify as much as we can so that we're prepared for if that's going to happen,” Pennings-Cosimano said.

The Penningses use half of their orchard for you-pick and the other half is used to make hard cider.

After touring cideries around the country, the siblings learned New York really has the ideal climate for cider production.

Pennings said less sunlight and more rain waters down the apples used, making them less sugary, which is the case this fall. He said less sugar will impact the alcohol levels in their cider.

“Looking forward to picking some of these. We got a nice, pretty nice-looking crop on it,” Pennings said.

Thirty-one counties in upstate New York were approved for federal agricultural disaster designation following the late May freeze. Farmers in those counties and adjacent ones are eligible of applying for farm service agency emergency loans through the USDA within eight months of the freeze.