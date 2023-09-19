Maine’s unemployment rate was 2.5% in August, the 21st consecutive month below 4%, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

The rate ticked up a tenth of a percent from 2.4% the previous month, an increase attributable to higher labor force participation rather than decreased unemployment.

The unemployment rate for Maine was below the U.S. (3.8%) and New England (2.7%) rates in August.

The estimated 646,800 nonfarm wage and salary jobs is up 2,800 from July and 6,400 from a year ago, according to the department.

“Most of the monthly increase was in leisure and hospitality, which rebounded from a July estimate that was below the recent trend,” the department said in a news release. “Except for July, nonfarm jobs estimates have essentially been unchanged since November.”