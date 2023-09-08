Kroger has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits related to the opioid crisis under a multistate agreement announced Friday.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain was accused of inadequately monitoring opioid prescriptions in its pharmacies. It did not admit to wrongdoing in agreeing to the deal.

“This important agreement is part of our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to California communities harmed by the opioid crisis,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said of the deal he led on behalf of California, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia.

As part of the settlement, Kroger will pay $1.2 billion to state and local governments and Native American tribes. It will pay another $177 million in legal fees.

At least 150 people each day die from opioid overdoses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kroger is one of several pharmacies and drug companies that have been sued for various aspects of the opioid epidemic. The company has been the defendant in more than 2,000 opioid lawsuits and has already settled claims with the states of New Mexico and West Virginia.

Last year, Kroger was part of a $13.8 billion settlement that included the pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart. The companies were accused of holding back data from their pharmacists, preventing them from safely prescribing opioids, and failing to investigate heavy-handed prescriptions.

Kroger’s settlement comes the same day the company announced it is selling more than 400 stores, distribution centers and offices as part of its planned merger with Albertsons.