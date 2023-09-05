The Syracuse Common Council unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would regulate tobacco retailers in the city.

This legislation would make stores apply for a city-specific license, in addition to a state license.

If approved, the retailer needs to apply and pay an application fee every year.

Onondaga County has more than 400 tobacco and vape retailers and almost half of them are in Syracuse.

“We have a lot of convenience stores, a lot of stores that are very close to schools and playgrounds. And also a lot of them are in older buildings, and we want to make sure that we regulate certificate of compliance, certificate of occupancy," said Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan.

Over time, the number of licenses given out by the city will decrease, reducing the amount of tobacco retailers.