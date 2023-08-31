Brian Bryant, who started his career as a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works, is set to become the next president of one of the largest unions in North America.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has about 600,000 active and retired members in the defense, airlines, transit, automotive and other industries.

Bryant was Local S6 member at the Bath shipyard and joined the IAM in 2004.

Bryant’s journey with the International began in 2004, joining the IAM Eastern Territory staff as an IAM special representative. He has since risen up the ranks to become general vice president.

He succeeds outgoing president Robert Martinez Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of an amazing leader and educator such as International President Martinez,” Bryant said in an IAM press release. “Bob has been a great mentor and has left our union in a great place. I am humbled by the support of my colleagues on the IAM Executive Council for putting their faith in me and I am committed to building upon the legacy of the 14 international presidents who came before me. The time is now to shape a strong, diverse and new future for the IAM, and I look forward to listening to our membership as I travel throughout North America.”

“Brian is a proven leader who deeply understands the challenges facing our union,” Martinez said. “IAM members should be proud to have someone who will fight tirelessly for them, their families and their communities. His experience in organizing, servicing, and managing staff and finances will serve the membership well. He is the right person to lead the IAM into the future.”

Bryant’s tenure as president is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2024.