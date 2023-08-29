Wegmans has issued a recall for Jamaican jerk style chicken breasts and thighs.
The company says food safety inspectors are reporting an equipment malfunction that could have led to cross-contamination with known allergens that are not declared on product labels.
The batch affected was produced on Aug. 16 and is no longer available for purchase.
Anyone who may have the product in their fridge or freezer can return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information, including UPC numbers, click here.