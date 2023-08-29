A 3,900-acre parcel in the Aroostook County town of Crystal is the largest and most expensive piece of land for sale in Maine at $3.4 million.

The property on Belvedere Road has brooks, ponds, streams and views of Katahdin, which is about a 90-minute drive away. It is about the same distance from Bangor and close to Route 95. The farming and logging town of 248 residents is bordered by Sherman, Island Falls, Hersey and Patten.

“It’s a wildlife haven,” agent Sheldon Anderson of Realty of Maine said.

The owners, a father and son, have been buying pieces of land over the past 30 years that form the current parcel. They have been using it primarily for small-scale rotational timber harvesting and are now selling it because they have aged out of it, Anderson said.

The state’s Forest Management Plan for the property was recently renewed for another 20 years.

The property has 25 miles of interior roads and gated entrances near several of the local public maintained roads. It also has grid power at a public road so it is possible to build a home on the property or develop it for recreational activities, Anderson said.

He has had several prospective buyers and a handful of offers that the owners thought were too low. The tax on the property was $14,287 in 2021.

Potential buyers could include people looking to use it as an investment. He pointed to a buyer from Germany who previously bought large areas of land in southwestern and northeastern Maine as an investment. Others may want to log it.

That was the case with a property in Carroll Plantation that sold earlier this summer. Located on a failed 5,400-acre wind farm in northern Penobscot County, it sold for $3.25 million and is the largest and most expensive piece of land in Maine sold so far this year, according to real estate records.

The Carroll Plantation plot includes both peaks and the ridgeline of Bowers Mountain and the northern slopes and most of the western and eastern terrain of Getchell Mountain. The new owner is a Maine logger who plans to harvest it for timber when the trees are ready in about 10 years.