RIVERSIDE, Calif. — In the Inland Empire, Black workers have the highest unemployment rates compared to other racial groups and the lowest median earnings, according to the Black Inland Empire Worker Center.

The steep inequities also exist in the labor market across the U.S. as the unemployment rate was at 3.5% in July; but among Black workers, it’s higher at 5.8%.

Spectrum News looked at a workforce development program called IE Works and how it aims to prepare Black workers in the Inland Empire for high-wage jobs in the water and wastewater sector, which expects to see a wave of retirements over the next four years.