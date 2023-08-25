Women’s Equality Day is celebrated each year on August 26 to commemorate the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Since then, women have broken many barriers, but there is still a big gap when it comes to equal pay, according to the Department of Labor.

Pamela Porath, a member of the Women’s Leadership Alliance for Dutchess County, says she got involved with the organization because she has always been interested in women’s leadership roles.

“Through my corporate career, I had the opportunity to participate in some workshops and education around how women can more effectively lead in the corporate world,” Porath said, “and then also based on some research … decades ago, there was a real push that for women to be successful leaders, they needed to ‘ lead more like a man,’ and so when I found out about that … [I joined] the Women's Leadership Alliance.”

Porath said she has worked in corporate jobs where men were the leaders in the department and women were not always heard.

“I can distinctly remember being in a discussion group and we had just had a session on how women get left out of conversations [and] don't get heard,” she said. “And what was really great … so I voiced an opinion and literally didn't get heard. And then a man started to voice in it the same thing. And one of the men actually picked up on it even before I did; one of the men actually picked up on the fact that I had been talked over and he said, ‘Wait a minute, we just talked about this.’ ”

Porath said she has also experienced first-hand inequity in pay between men and women.

“I was working in a nonprofit organization, and they hired in a man who had less responsibility than I did [but] they were paying him more. And when I pushed back, the first comment was literally ‘he's a man who's supporting a family,’ ” said Porath.

The lack of equal pay between men and women continues to be an issue. According to a Pew Research analysis, the gender pay gap in the U.S. has remained relatively stable over the past two decades, with women earning an average of 82.2 percent of what men earn.

Porath believes there has been progress since she came into the workplace, but she says more needs to be done, particularly when it comes to women in leadership roles.