After recently announcing a scaling back of hours, the Rochester area's only 24-hour animal hospital is going to close altogether in a couple of months.

Parent company Thrive Pet Healthcare says Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Service is closing due to a lack of emergency room doctors. The organization says it attempted to try recruiting a rotation of veterinarians from other clinics in the area but those options were very limited.

Thrive says this is a nationwide challenge that is having a major impact on the Rochester area.

The animal hospital, which is located on White Spruce Boulevard near MCC, will shut down on Nov. 27. Until then, it will be open during the day from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pet owners are asked to call before bringing a pet to the hospital. To retrieve pet records you can email

After the Rochester location closes, the closest 24-hour animal hospitals will be in Buffalo, Syracuse and Ithaca.