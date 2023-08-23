It's been a staple of the grocery store chain for decades, but now, in an effort to adhere to its slogan that promotes healthy eating, Wegmans says it is discontinuing its store-brand soda.

In a statement, Wegmans said in part:

Our Food You Feel Good About® banner stands for no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. We are discontinuing Wegmans Brand Soda because it contains artificial ingredients like aspartame and high fructose corn syrup.

According to the store chain, it's committed to helping customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food, and the decision was made because it wants customers to feel confident in its store brand products.

The drinks, branded as WPOP at the time, were rolled out in the late 1980s with a significant advertising campaign. Many customers will remember the catchy jingles and the "It's Dynamite" slogan. The ads even featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly.