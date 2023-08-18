While unemployment remains at record low levels in Maine, the state Department of Labor is still assessing the impacts of heavy rains on employment levels statewide.

The unemployment rate for July was 2.4%, which the department described as a record low. The rate has been at record lows for four consecutive months now, and has been below 4% for 20 consecutive months, the third-longest period the rate has remained this low.

The department’s data also indicates nonfarm wage and salary jobs decreased by 2,900 in July, to 643,000.

“Most of the July decrease was in leisure and hospitality and in construction, each of which can be impacted by adverse weather,” the department’s analysis read. “It was unusually rainy in both June and July. It is not clear at this point the extent to which weather may have impacted the employment situation in Maine.”

Broken down by county, Hancock County showed the lowest not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July, at 2%. Washington County had the highest, at 3.7%.