Sophia Talarico is setting up her finances for her future. The catch: She’s just 15.

“My friends were like 'we had no idea you were into that,' " said Talarico.

Talarico became interested in investing a few years ago, after getting her first allowance from her mom.

“I wanted to get my money in a more efficient way," said Talarico. "So, I know when I’m 16, I can buy a car or when I’m a senior, I can pay for college."

She’s started putting money into the stock market.

“I have one Amazon share, one Microsoft. Well, not a whole share," explained Talarico.

Financial advisor George Conboy isn’t surprised that young people are thinking about finances. He says it’s all thanks to technology making it easier to access.

“The idea of financial information in your hand has gotten the younger generation interested long before the days when you had to look at the Wall Street Journal or read a book to understand," said Conboy.

Conboy says the biggest thing young investors like Sophia have going for them is time.

"There's an old saying, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is today and maybe the very best time is when you're 15," said Conboy.

He adds that sometimes it’s more beneficial to invest smaller amounts over a longer time.

It's something Talarico is already planning for.

"Since I’m doing it now, I can start investing hundreds of dollars when I’m older so it will be more beneficial," Talarico said.

Until then, she’s hoping her stocks make her enough to get that new car.