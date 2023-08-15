LOS ANGELES — August is National Black Business Month, which celebrates Black entrepreneurs and underscores economic empowerment among the Black community.
Every year, Prosperity Market hosts a Black business scavenger hunt across the city in celebration. This year it features 90 different Black-owned businesses. Co-founders Kara Still and Carmen Dianne created the scavenger hunt to dispel the myth that Black-owned businesses only exist in certain neighborhoods.
“We realized that a lot of people think it’s not convenient to support Black-owned businesses,” Dianne said. “And sometimes it’s not convenient, and you have to be very intentional. The scavenger hunt is our way of showing people that there are Black-owned businesses in your own neighborhood.”