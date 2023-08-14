SODUS, N.Y. — When you think of treehouses, a hotel probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, Darrel Maxam thinks differently.

He and his wife Patrice run Maxam Hotels. It's a company that started making tiny homes in Atlanta eight years ago. Their latest project involves treehouse-style buildings in Sodus.

"I designed them, structurally engineered them, me and my team, [we] came onsite and I built of all five of these together at one time," said Maxam.

The whole resort came together in just eight weeks.

“We work 18-20 hours a day and just get up and do it again the next day for 8 weeks," said Maxam.

While Maxam built the outsides, Patrice Coney-Maxam handled the insides.

“I do all the interior design and I do a lot of partnership deals," said Coney-Maxam.

Coney-Maxam grew up in the area and got the idea to bring the treehouses to Sodus from her late mother.

“My mom always said if you build it, they will come," she said.

The Maxams are now receiving bookings from all over.

“We feel like we’re perfectly situated between Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse," said Coney-Maxam. "We’re getting customers from a little further out like New York City and Canada.”

That’s in line with what Valerie Knoblauch is seeing.

“We can tell from license plates that there is a big variety, but also you can tell that internationally, people are coming," said Knoblauch. "We get reports from our hoteliers and our attractions, and it's an international draw again.”

As president of the Finger Lakes Visitor’s Connection, Knoblauch says tourism in the region is reaching a peak.

“[The year] 2019 was a high. The pandemic hit the tourism industry hard. And then I just saw the occupancy tax and sales tax collection for 2021 and I’m pleased to say we reached our highest point ever," said Knoblauch. "So what that means is people are coming, they're spending money and enjoying everything that we have here.”

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but we’re excited to celebrate with everyone," said Coney-Maxam.