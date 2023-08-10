During a meeting of the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development, the board approved a plan that would allow for a couple of parcels of land in Syracuse's Inner Harbor to be sold to the county for aquarium purposes.

It's a continuation of the process between the development group and the county as they seek more opportunities for expanded growth down in the Inner Harbor.

"We are confident that Cor is going move forward with projects that enhance the areas and we're working with them on a number of projects, whether it be supportive housing or supply chain-related projects in support of Micron," said Robert Petrovich, director of the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency.

County Executive Ryan McMahon has proposed building an $85 million aquarium in the Inner Harbor.