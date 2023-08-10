A third proposed Chick-fil-A for Onondaga County is seeing more roadblocks as the town of Clay Planning Board has requested more traffic studies from the applicant for the drive-thru-only restaurant.

The proposed development of 2,780 square feet, in discussions with Clay and the village of North Syracuse for the past two years, would have no indoor dining, but would have four tables for outdoor dining on the site.

This would model would create higher traffic numbers than the Italian dining Basil Leaf sit-down restaurant that is currently at the corner of Taft and South Bay roads, according to Clay Planning Commissioner Mark Territo.

The latest proposal would have traffic enter only from a right off Taft Road and exit only onto South Bay Road.

The highest current traffic counts on East Taft Road is 845 vehicles in westbound lanes from 4:30-5:30 p.m. If approved and built, traffic studies show 50% more cars would travel to the area during that peak time.

Developers are expected to come back before the board with more traffic data on Sept. 13.