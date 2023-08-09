LOS ANGELES — Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, one of the most pressing issues being discussed is residuals — the payments actors receive for reruns and subsequent airings of their work.

Actors need to earn $26,470 annually, including residuals, to qualify for health care coverage through SAG-AFTRA

The studios said they offered a substantial increase in residuals that would see the largest streaming services paying 22%

The SAG-AFTRA strike, alongside the Writer's Guild of America's strike, sheds light on the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry.

Actor Jon Huertas, known for his roles in hit shows like "Castle" and "This Is Us," has been a staple at the picket lines supporting his fellow SAG-AFTRA members.

Providing breakfast from "Clutch," a restaurant he co-owns, Huertas spoke about the common misperception that all actors make vast sums of money.

"There are some actors — few — who make a ridiculous amount of money," Huertas said. "But there are a lot of actors who work paycheck to paycheck."

He explained that each job is by contract.

"I have been working in the industry for 30 years. But, you know, I can say that 15 of those years was what would look like steady employment to someone on the outside," Huertas explained. "We rely on residuals to keep us afloat during the lean years."

Joe Sung, another actor, said that updating the residuals system is crucial to ensure that those trying to make a living from acting can access health care and earn a decent income.

Actors need to earn $26,470 annually, including residuals, to qualify for health care coverage. However, this threshold is met by only a small percentage of SAG-AFTRA members.

"Health care is off and on every year for us. So it's very difficult to make that threshold every year if you're not consistently working all the time," Sung said.

The rise of streaming platforms has brought significant changes to the entertainment industry, particularly concerning residuals.

Film historian Jonathan Kuntz points out that unlike traditional media, where performance metrics like box office earnings and Nielsen ratings were widely available, streaming platforms closely guard their viewership data, making it challenging to determine a show's or movie's success.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the studios, said it offered a substantial increase in residuals that would see the largest streaming services paying 22%. However, SAG-AFTRA is holding out for a better deal.

"I'm just hoping that residuals [are] something that we fight for and get and that, you know, protection from AI," Huertas said. "I think it's very important as well as a multitude of issues. But I think we're all going to come away with a better positive relationship with one another. I think that's what I'm getting out of this from being out here with people."

While no negotiation conversations are currently in progress for either SAG-AFTRA or WGA, the unity and determination on the picket lines remain as strong as ever.