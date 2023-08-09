LOS ANGELES — LA city workers were on strike on Tuesday. Members of SEIU Local 712 stepped away from work and marched in front of LAX and City Hall — calling for higher wages and an end to what they say are unfair bargaining practices.

“As Mayor, my job is to ensure the people of Los Angeles are served and safe, that the city finances are protected and that city workers — the backbone of our economy — are respected and treated fairly,” Mayor Bass said in a statement.

She also stated, “The City will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith.”