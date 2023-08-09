Trucking giant Yellow has officially declared bankruptcy and will shut down. That means the loss of 30,000 jobs across the U.S., including in New York.

It’s the end of an era for the 99-year-old trucking company that moves freight for businesses like Walmart and Home Depot.

While Yellow faced years of financial struggles, mounting debt, and a standoff with the Teamsters union, the news still comes as a shock to some employees, including one long-time truck driver, who says he and the others were shut out.

David Babick spent nearly 40 years with Yellow.

“Well, 37 years of working here, and this is what, you’re locked out. You know it closed. Your benefits are done, your medical coverage, everything is done,” he said.

The collapse of Yellow is nothing he could have imagined back when he started in 1986. The empty parking lot stirs up emotions.

“It’s very disheartening because you’ve dedicated your life to a company, again, 37 years is not chicken feet,” Babick said. “So I have worked here, I’ve got a lot of good friends.”

Babick’s trucking job took him across the northeastern U.S. and Canada. In total, he racked up 3 million-miles — an achievement he proudly wears on his finger.

“It’s a lot of driving, a lot of time away from the family, but I have to say, that, again, the company was very good to me,” he said.

And Babick was good to the company. The 73-year-old worked during the entire COVID-19 pandemic at a time when Yellow was bailed out by the government to the tune of $700 million in pandemic emergency relief money.

“Truck drivers, the jockeys, the dock workers, we’re all considered essential,” Babick said. “A lot of people that were working during the pandemic wound up getting bonuses and stuff like that. We never got any of that.”

Babick is one of about 30,000 employees, including 22,000 Teamsters that Yellow left in the dark. Many of them depended on their Yellow job for paychecks and health care for their families.

Meanwhile, Babick said he doesn’t foresee supply chain disruptions on a large scale.

Yellow’s customers – however – he believes may be forced to face premium pricing for other big carriers in the freight industry who will fill in that capacity. For years, Yellow struggled to turn a profit.

“it’s going to be, that between UPS, and FedEx, and R&L and Old Dominion, those companies are not going to lower their rates because Yellow went out of business,” Babick said. “So the companies that were shipping with Yellow are going to have to pay a higher price for shipping.”

Babick says he considers himself to be among the lucky ones because he qualifies for Medicare PART B, unlike his colleagues. He said the majority of the people laid off at his facility are much younger than him. As for his plans for the future, he says the shutdown will force him into retirement.