CLARENCE, N.Y. — The first week of school is underway and one of the things parents have to keep in mind is their growing children.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents spent an average of $257 per child on clothes and accessories this year. A total of 77% of back-to-school shoppers noticed the biggest price increases when shopping for clothes.

Goodwill in Clarence has some recommendations for reducing some of that cost. Marketing Manager Linda Maraszek says you can find popular quality name brands at Goodwill at great prices. You can find basics for uniforms as well as backpacks and shoes.

Hey @BreannaFuss and @ScottMPatterson, can we go thrift shopping? (What-what, what, what). I’m at @GoodwillWNY talking back to school clothes shopping on a budget! There’s also other accessories too like backpacks and shoes! More on @SPECNews1BUF this AM pic.twitter.com/JsRgChxZX4 — Revathi Janaswamy (@revathijanaswam) September 7, 2023

But it’s not just for back-to-school, there are some back-to-college options as well.

"People think of us for clothing mostly and we have some great deals, but we have those things that you might need if you just went back to college, you have a dorm room, a first apartment, you know, you need a toaster or a coffee maker, a lamp, we have those items available at all of our stores," Maraszek said.

There are also color-of-the-week sales to add to your savings. It's an option for back-to-school that doesn’t break the bank.