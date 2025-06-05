ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal officials revealed more attractions coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday.

Fans of the popular video game franchise and TV series “Fallout” will be able to immerse themselves in a post-apocalyptic world at Universal’s annual Halloween event.

Officials made the reveal on their Halloween Horror Nights social media platform on X



Guests can purchase Halloween Horror Nights tickets on Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood's websites

Officials made the reveal on their Halloween Horror Nights social media platform on X. Officials said that guests can expect “no sheltering from this horror.”



The haunted house is based on the award-winning video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios. It made its debut as a TV series on Prime Video in 2024.

The cinematic series is set in the year 2296, 200 years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent area known as "The Wasteland" crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters called Vaults.

The journey begins for guests beneath the surface in Vault 33, where they will have to fend off raiders alongside Lucy MacLean. They will also get to visit iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart, escape to the wasteland of Filly and confront The Ghoul, a formidable bounty hunter. Guests can also expect an encounter with Maximus with the Brotherhood of Steel and see T-60 power armor.

More details about Halloween Horror Nights 2025 are coming soon, officials said. Guests can purchase tickets on Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood's websites.