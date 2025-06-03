ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World officials on Tuesday shared details of its new “Cars”-themed land coming to Magic Kingdom, called Piston Peak National Park.
The land, located in the Liberty Square and Frontierland areas, will be part of the “largest expansion in the history of Magic Kingdom,” officials said.
Guests will be able to explore a visitor’s lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more. Despite its fictional roots, Piston Peak is inspired by the Rocky Mountains, the history and the sights of the American Frontier and its national parks.
Disney Imagineers are using a style of architecture called “Parkitecture,” which was developed by the National Park Service to “create structures that harmonize with the natural environment,” officials said.
Disney officials also said trees will provide a natural barrier between Piston Peak and other parts of Frontierland and Liberty Square. Mountains will be nestled along a waterway and geysers from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will stretch into the new trail system.
As work gets underway, the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will close on July 7.
Disney officials also announced Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen next year, along with the debut of Disney Starlight on July 20 and The Beak and Barrel opening later this year.