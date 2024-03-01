TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium has announced a new ticketing system for guests that will start in March.
Officials with the aquarium said the new implementation is “in response to unprecedented growth and to continue providing exceptional guest experiences,” after a record-breaking year that saw nearly 1.1 million guests.
“The Florida Aquarium anticipates our one million-guest trend will continue for years to come, and we are grateful for the continued support and understanding of our guests, members, and the community as we make this transition,” said Debbi Stone, SVP of Guest Experience & Learning at The Florida Aquarium. “These enhancements are designed with our guests’ best interests at heart, ensuring that the Aquarium remains a top destination for education, conservation, and enjoyment.”
Here is what guests can look out for, per The Florida Aquarium:
- New Ticketing and Timed Entry Process: Starting March 9, the aquarium will require advanced ticket purchases, and both guests and members must make a reservation during a designated timeframe. Guests can buy advance tickets and make reservations online at The Florida Aquarium website. Advance tickets are also available online for the aquarium’s Wild Dolphin Cruise.
- Prepaid Parking Options: After guests make their purchase, they will get an email confirmation with details about prepaid parking options in the area. The city of Tampa’s hourly parking lot at Cumberland and Channelside Drive is open on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Extended Spring Break Hours: To prepare for increased demand during spring break when many school districts in the area will be closed, the aquarium will extend its closing time by an hour from March 10 through March 17, operating from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials with the aquarium said they are continuing to explore the option of adjusting hours throughout the spring break season into April in response to demand, and they encourage guests to check the website or social media channels for the latest updates.