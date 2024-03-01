SANFORD, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ beer tasting event, "Brews Around the Zoo," is returning on April 13.

At the fundraising event, guests can sample more than 30 craft beers, as well as wine and seltzer options, as they walk through the zoo. There will also be food available for purchase, along with live music.

"Brews Around the Zoo" will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is only open to guests 21+ and it is required to show a valid ID.

New this year, attendees can experience Five Brews exclusive dishes by adding a Tasting Trail Pass for $25, according to officials with the zoo.

Early admission starts at 4 p.m. There are also VIP tickets available to purchase. View all ticket information for "Brews Around the Zoo."

"We are thrilled to welcome back Brews Around the Zoo for another year of beer, fun and wildlife," said Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens CEO Richard E. Glover, Jr. "This event not only is a great evening of entertainment but also allows us to raise awareness and support for the important conservation work we do here at the Zoo."

Here are the featured breweries and wineries at the event, per officials with the zoo:

SweetWater Brewing Co.

Sunshine Bliss Winery

Wicked Weed Brewing Co.

Central 28 Beer Co.

Wop’s Hops Brewing Co.

Sanford Brewing Co.

101 North Winery

Fox Horn Winery

Victory Brewing Co.

Blue Springs Brewing Co.

Civil Society Brewing

Dees Brothers Brewery

3 Daughters Brewing Co.

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Golden Road Brewing

Tampa Bay Brewing

Clubtails

Woodchuck

Surfside

Nutrl

Kona

The zoo will be closed all day on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for event set up, and the event will take place rain or shine, officials with the zoo stated.