ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has dropped a ton of new details about its highly anticipated theme park Epic Universe—including the themed lands, attractions, restaurants and more—giving the first official look at the project since it was announced in 2019.

The new park, set to open in 2025, will feature five themed lands (referred to as “immersive worlds”) and more than 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

Celestial Park will be at the heart of Epic Universe and the first area visitors will encounter when they enter the park. It will serve as the gateway to the other themed lands: the previously announced Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

With architecture inspired by astronomy and mythology, Celestial Park will feature waterways, pathways, dining options, gifts shops and an in-park hotel.

The centerpiece of this part of the park will be the Constellation Carousel, which Universal describes as an attraction that will take “explorers of all ages” on a whirl through the Milky Way. Riders will glide backward, forward and make 360-degree rotations.

Other attractions in Celestial Park include Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing coaster that will reach a top speed of 62 mph and heights of 133 feet; and Astronomica, an interactive wet-play area.

Several themed restaurants will be offered in this area, including The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, The Oak & Star Tavern, the Pizza Moon and the Atlantic—a full-service surf & turf dining experience set inside a Victorian-style aquarium. Moonshine Chocolates & Celestial Sweets will have a selection of candies and treats.

At the end of Celestial Park will be the 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel with its own dedicated entrance to the theme park. Universal previously revealed the names of two other Epic Universe hotels—Universal Stella Nova and Unversal Terra Luna—which will each feature 750 rooms and be located next to the park.

Universal also shared a few details about its other themed lands, including concept art that shows the portals (entrances) that visitors will travel through to access those areas of the park. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Ministry of Magic will take inspiration from both the 1920s Paris from "Fantasic Beasts" films and the British Ministry of Magic from the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Visitors will enter Super Nintendo World through the icon green pipe before encountering characters such as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Similar lands have already opened at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. How to Train Your Dragon - The Isle of Berk, will be inspired by the DreamWorks' franchise, giving visitors a chance to go on Viking adventures and "soar with dragons." The final land, Dark Universe, will feature attractions inspired by Universal's classic horror movies. Visitors will venture through a "shadowy landscape" and encounter experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

Construction is well under way on Epic Universe, which is being built on a 750-acre site near Universal Orlando's main campus and just across the street from the Orange County Convention Center. When it opens, Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth park in Orlando, joining Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay water park.

Universal executives have previously said it will be the "most technically advanced" park the company has ever done. In an earnings call earlier this month Comcast CEO Brian Roberts called it the upcoming park "completely original."

"It's probably the most exciting project I've seen since we bought NBCUniversal," he said. Roberts added that executives would be touring the construction site in the coming weeks.