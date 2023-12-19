Universal’s ongoing expansion plans could include a new theme park in the United Kingdom.

What You Need To Know Universal has purchased land in Bedford, England and is considering it as a site for a new theme park



The planning is in the "early stages," a spokesperson said, as Universal is "exploring" the land's "feasibility for a potential" park



Universal has been ramping up its park expansions in recent years with Epic Universe under construction in Orlando and Universal Kids Resort planned for Frisco, Texas



On Tuesday, Universal Experiences & Destinations, the Comcast division the runs Universal’s theme parks and resorts, confirmed that it had recently purchased outside of London for a possible site for a new park.

“We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site,” a Universal Destinations & Experiences spokesperson said in a statement. “It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

Universal also stressed that the planning is in the “early stages” — meaning it’s not a done deal yet. It added that creative content for the potential hasn’t even been determined.

Bedford’s proximity to London and other European locations via transportation hubs makes it an ideal location for this type of project — and it’s among the reasons Universal said it is considering the site.

Rumors recently became circulating that Universal was planning to build a park in the UK. Theme park site Orlando Park Stop was first to report the land purchase as well as a series of website domain names Universal registered for Universal Studios Great Britain and Universal Great Britain.

Universal already has a number of parks and resorts around the world, including Universal Studios Beijing, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore and its two stateside resorts — Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

The company has been steadily investing in its parks business, and this year announced plans to open a Universal Kids Resort, a family-focused park in Frisco, Texas; as well as Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round horror experience in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Universal is deep in construction on its new Epic Universe theme park, which is set to open summer 2025 in Orlando. Super Nintendo World and three other themed lands will be part of park along with shops and hotels.

Earlier this month, Universal revealed names and concept art for the two value hotels it’s opening next to Epic Universe. Stella Nova and Terra Luna, which will each feature 750 rooms, are expected to open in the early half of 2025.

A DreamWorks-inspired land is also set to open next year at Universal Studios Florida as a replacement to Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.