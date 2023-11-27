TAMPA, Fla. — An estimated 2.5 million gallons of wastewater spilled into a sinkhole that opened up next to wastewater treatment ponds at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay earlier this month, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The sinkhole, measuring approximately 15 feet deep and 15 feet wide, was discovered in early morning hours of Nov. 18, according to a pollution notice from FDEP. Busch Gardens’ environmental manager reported it to the agency the same day.

In a statement, Busch Gardens spokesman Eddie Delgado said the park employees were alerted to the issue when water levels began dropping that morning.

"On November 18, we reported the opening of a sinkhole under one of our retention ponds to the Florida Departement of Environmental Protection," the statement read. "The opening drained the pond of water underground. Water levels are monitored 24x7 and we were alerted to the issue as water levels began to slowly drop in the morning."

A map of the spill location provided in the notice shows the sinkhole opened up in a backstage area of the park not far from the Congo River Rapids attraction.

Our partners at the Tampa Bay Times were the first to report on the sinkhole.