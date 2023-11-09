Several rides in Universal Studios Orlando were closed Thursday because of unexplained technical issues, according to a post on X.
If you're heading to Universal Studios Florida, just know the park is experiencing a "multi-ride" delay right now. Through in-park announcements, team members are recommending that visitors with multi-park tickets go to Islands of Adventure. Hopefully issue will be resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/rNj7OHQcyo— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 9, 2023
Several rides — including Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and E.T. Adventure — were reported closed in the Universal Resort Orlando app.
Universal Resort urged those impacted to stay tuned to the mobile app for additional updates on ride reopenings.
Team members at Universal are recommending guests with multi-park passes go to the neighboring park Islands of Adventure during the outage.
Other rides at Universal, like The Mummy and Fast and Furious - Supercharged, remain open.