Several rides in Universal Studios Orlando were closed Thursday because of unexplained technical issues, according to a post on X.

Several rides — including Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and E.T. Adventure — were reported closed in the Universal Resort Orlando app.

Universal Resort urged those impacted to stay tuned to the mobile app for additional updates on ride reopenings.

Team members at Universal are recommending guests with multi-park passes go to the neighboring park Islands of Adventure during the outage.

Other rides at Universal, like The Mummy and Fast and Furious - Supercharged, remain open. 