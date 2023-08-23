WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida has shared more details about its upcoming Brick-or-Treat event, which will offer a “monster” menu with sweet and savory bites to enjoy.
What You Need To Know
- Brick-or-Treat at Legoland Florida will run select dates Sept. 16-Oct. 29
- Legoland has shared more details about the special menu, which will include items like the Squad Ghouls Shake and the Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich
- The event will also feature a new entertainment offering called the Mad Scientist Laboratory
The family-friendly Halloween event, set to begin Sept. 16, will have a Monster Party theme that will extend to the food and beverage offerings.
Some of the limited-time food include a Squad Ghouls Shake mint chocolate milkshake, Happy Harvest Apple Fries, a Frankie-Furter all-beef hot dog and a Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Legoland will be decked out in Halloween decor for the event. The entertainment lineup will include live shows, meet-and-greets with Lego monsters, and a brand-new Mad Scientist Laboratory set up inside the park’s 4D theater. Visitors will be able to meet Lego Wolf Guy and pick up a “candy surprise” while there.
Brick-or-Treat will run select dates through Oct. 29.
For more information, visit legoland.com/florida.