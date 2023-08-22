ORLANDO, Fla. — Something sinister is coming to Universal’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this fall.

For the first time ever, the Death Eaters, loyal followers of Voldemort, will roam Diagon Alley, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

The characters will appear select nights Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, which also coincides with the first night of Universal’s annual fright fest, Halloween Horror Nights. Universal didn't share specific dates or times for the Death Eaters.

In a news release, Universal said the "live entertainment experience" will have the Death Eaters roaming through London and the streets of Knockturn Alley as they "challenge guests to join the Dark Lord."

Universal said there will also be Death Eater-themed merchandise available to purchase in Diagon Alley.

Although this marks the first time for the Death Eaters in Diagon Alley, the walk-around characters have previously appeared at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter-Hogsmeade at nearby Islands of Adventure.