Artist Manny Vega must work methodically with "nippers" to cut small tiles for his artwork: mosaics, which can be found throughout East Harlem, a neighborhood he has deeply connected with since his birth in the Bronx.

Now, his work – which spans back to the 1970s – can be seen in one spot for a limited time at The Museum of the City of New York in East Harlem.

The exhibition, “Byzantine Bembé: New York by Manny Vega,” explores various aspects of his creativity, including painting, illustration and, of course, mosaics. The exhibition also pays homage to the traditions of the African Diaspora in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.

"People love Manny, they love his work, they love the way, we love the way he celebrates our cultures and so this is an homage to him and the way that he celebrates our neighborhood," said Monxo López, Curator of Community Histories at the museum.

For Vega, it's a big honor, and said the coolest part about it is that he didn’t even ask for it, saying, "I really feel that I earned it, and that's a wonderful feeling because it gives me the motivation to continue working hard, you know, and to just continuously perpetuate this enthusiasm and generosity.”

For Vega, giving, producing and providing are central to his purpose, exemplified by the exhibition's spiritual generosity and its connection to his community.

