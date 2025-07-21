LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — A Canadian man who reported his 9-year-old daughter missing in New York has been arrested after she was found dead, authorities said Monday.

Luciano Frattolin, the father of Melina Frattolin, was charged with second-degree murder and concealing of a corpse, New York State Police spokesman Robert McConnell said.

State Police said Luciano Frattolin reported the girl missing and possibly abducted on Saturday, leading officials to issue an Amber Alert to enlist the public's help in finding her.

But authorities said over the weekend that there were inconsistencies in the father’s account, and that they concluded there was no evidence of an abduction.

Authorities found the girl’s body on Sunday north of Lake George village, near state border with Vermont

Frattolin, 45, did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent via LinkedIn, Instagram and his company website over the weekend. He described himself as a “loving father” on his Instagram profile, and on the website of a coffee company said to be founded by him, a post says that his daughter Melina is “the light of his life.”

Police said Frattolin had no prior criminal or domestic violence history.