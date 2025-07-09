NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president on Wednesday broke his silence on recent anti-government protests that left dozens dead, urging police to “break the legs" of those who stole and burned property during the demonstrations.

President William Ruto said “enough is enough” and that he would not allow “anarchy” in the country disguised as peaceful demonstrations.

“Anyone going to burn people's property should be shot in the leg, be hospitalized and later taken to court upon recovery. Do not kill them but break their leg,” he said while touring a site in Nairobi for one of his administration’s affordable housing projects.

Weeks of protests have rocked Kenya after a blogger died in police custody last month, angering many Kenyans. Tensions heightened after a policeman shot a civilian at close range during one of the demonstrations against police brutality. Thousands turned out for protests on June 25, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of huge anti-tax protests.

On Monday, police erected roadblocks on all roads leading to the city center in the capital, Nairobi, blocking motorists and pedestrians deemed not to be in essential work. Police clashed with protesters on the outskirts of the city and in 17 of 47 counties across the country, leaving 31 people dead and more than 100 injured. More than 500 others were arrested.

A total of 50 people have died in the past two weeks during two separate waves of demonstrations. The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, on Tuesday urged that the grievances leading to the protests are addressed.

Ruto on Wednesday claimed the discontent was politically motivated and said that he would not allow destruction of property.

“You can call me whatever names you want to call me, but I will make sure there is peace and stability in Kenya by all means,” Ruto said.

The president read a riot act to his political rivals who he said wanted to overthrow his government through violence, adding that “anyone who attacks a police station, that is a declaration of war.”

“This is a democratic country, and the citizens are the ones who determine its leadership through an election. We cannot decide leadership through violence,” Ruto said.

Mong’are Okong’o, a lawyer and politician, condemned Ruto's comments as “a reckless tragedy in waiting.”

“Has he considered the biological trauma of bullet wounds, shattered bones, severed arteries, permanent disability?" he said. “Such commands undermine due process and escalate brutality. A president should uphold life and law, not casually prescribe violence with irreversible consequences. Leadership demands wisdom, not war talk.”

Civil society groups have repeatedly called for restraint by police during demonstrations. Five police officers were recently charged in court over the death of a blogger in custody and the close-range shooting of a civilian. The deputy police inspector general Eliud Langat, who had filed a complaint about the blogger’s social media posts accusing him of corruption, has since stepped aside as investigations continue.