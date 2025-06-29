PARIS (AP) — If any force swept through the fashion industry this season — and sent shockwaves around the globe — it wasn’t a new silhouette or a daring color. It was the spectacle of celebrity.

Star power eclipsed fabric and form, transforming the runways of Paris Fashion Week into arenas where A-list icons, K-pop idols, and digital megastars didn’t just attend — they became the main event.

As the week wraps up Sunday, it’s clear: the world is watching not for what’s worn, but for who’s wearing it.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t just attend Louis Vuitton’s blockbuster show — they became the story. As they swept into the Pompidou Center, the entire mood shifted. Cameras flashed. Phones shot skyward. Even before the first look hit the runway, images of the couple rocketed around the globe.

The scene encapsulated a truth that every major brand — from Louis Vuitton to Dior, Hermès to Saint Laurent — now understands: The real front row isn’t in Paris, but on Instagram, TikTok and Weibo. And nothing sells quite like a star.

Beyoncé’s head-to-toe denim look — a custom Louis Vuitton creation by Pharrell Williams — sparked headlines worldwide and instantly set the tone for the season. Her ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat and Western belt, became one of the most shared images of fashion week, underlining just how quickly a star’s wardrobe can ignite trends far beyond the runway.

Her Cowboy Carter tour, however, hasn't been without controversy — a T-shirt worn in Paris referencing Buffalo Soldiers drew criticism online this week from some Indigenous and Mexican communities.

And when Williams presented her with a Speedy bag straight from the runway, the moment went viral — striking a powerful note that Beyoncé isn't just an attendee, but the face of Louis Vuitton’s creative vision.

This is the new dynamic of luxury: The most coveted runway seat is now in your hand, and what matters most isn't just what you see, but who you see wearing it.

It’s a story that’s been told before — celebrity eclipsing fashion — but in a year of global uncertainty, the urge for escapism and the power of star-driven fantasy have reached a new intensity.

Show, not just tell: Fashion as spectacle

What once was a private preview for buyers and editors is now a worldwide entertainment event.

Designers don’t just stage shows — they produce spectacles.

Williams, Louis Vuitton’s showman-in-chief, turned his runway into a snakes-and-ladders fantasy with a guest list to match: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, K-pop royalty J-Hope and Jackson Wang, reggaeton star Karol G, and Hollywood names like Bradley Cooper and Mason Thames. Each arrival triggered waves of posts and stories — making the crowd as newsworthy as the collection itself.

The modern runway has become a stage for celebrity, where the applause is measured in views and viral moments, and the line between performer and spectator disappears.

No other force is shifting menswear trends faster than K-pop. This season, stars like J-Hope, Jackson Wang, GOT7’s Bambam, and NCT’s Yuta were everywhere, livestreaming shows and igniting fashion frenzies from Seoul to Sao Paulo.

These idols are both tastemakers and trend translators, instantly transmitting what they see in Paris to millions of fans. Their attendance has become a commercial event in itself, driving the adoption of new styles on a global scale.

Beyoncé effect

Even the clothes themselves now chase celebrity.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” moment and Louis Vuitton’s nod to Western style sent cowboy hats, flared denim, and rhinestone shirts trending worldwide. Brands scramble to turn these viral moments into wearable trends — knowing that what Queen Bey wears in Paris will be copied in malls and on apps within weeks.

“We make fashion, but we’re a house of travel,” Williams told reporters. In truth, it’s the celebrity’s journey through fashion that matters most.

The old fashion cycle is gone. It's been said before. Where trends once took months to trickle down, now a celebrity-worn look can reach the high street soon after the show lights dim.

TikTok and fast fashion brands move at the speed of the repost. At Hermès, even the discreet luxury of woven leather tees and wide trousers took on new meaning as athletes and music stars documented their attendance. Their posts quickly turn exclusive details into mass-market “must-haves.”

It’s a process that global platforms like Shein and Temu have weaponized — transforming a viral runway or celebrity moment into affordable, shoppable trends in a matter of days. The result: What debuts on the Paris catwalk can show up in online shopping carts from Atlanta to Addis Ababa almost instantly.

Beneath the celebrity glow, classic trends endure. Streetwear is still king, with oversized silhouettes, soft tailoring and activewear influences everywhere from Dior to Dolce & Gabbana.

The Hermès “cool city guy” and Dolce’s pajama dressing — rumpled but rich — are direct answers to how men want to live and move now. But even these trends go mainstream through star power, not just design. The models might debut the look, but it’s the front-row faces who make it stick.

Williams’ very appointment as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director — a chart-topping musician handpicked by LVMH chief Bernard Arnault in 2023 — was itself a statement: In today’s industry, celebrity doesn’t just influence fashion, it leads it.

Everyone's invited now

All this spectacle reflects a bigger shift. Fashion isn’t just about what’s in — it’s about who’s in the room, and who’s watching. At Armani in Milan, at Saint Laurent in Paris, at every show, a galaxy of K-pop, Hollywood, and music stars now drive the narrative.

For Gen Z and Alpha, the runway is no longer about aspiration — it’s about participation, sharing, and living in the moment. The “show” has become the product.

In 2025, the biggest trend in men’s fashion isn’t a garment at all — it’s the show itself. And in a season defined by heat, hype and headlines, it’s clear: celebrity is the new couture, and we’re all in the front row.