Twenty-five men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the U.S., and four other people are scheduled to be put to death in three states during the remainder of 2025.

The latest was a Mississippi man who died by lethal injection Wednesday, nearly five decades after he kidnapped and killed a bank loan officer’s wife in a ransom scheme. A Florida man was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening, becoming the seventh person executed in that state this year.

So far this year, executions also have been carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Florida, Tennessee and Texas have additional executions scheduled later this year.

Twenty-five executions were also carried out last year and in 2018. Those are the highest totals since there were 28 in 2015.

Here's a look at recent executions and those scheduled for the rest of the year, by state:

Mississippi

Richard Gerald Jordan, the longest-serving man on Mississippi’s death row, was executed Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Jordan, 79, was sentenced to death in January 1976 for kidnapping and killing Edwina Marter in Harrison County. After he kidnapped Marter, Jordan took her to a forest and fatally shot her before calling her husband, claiming she was safe and demanding $25,000.

Jordan filed multiple death sentence appeals, all of which were denied.

Florida

Thomas Lee Gudinas, 51, died by injection on Tuesday. Gudinas was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for the rape and killing of Michelle McGrath near a central Florida bar.

Michael B. Bell, 54, is scheduled to be executed on July 15 for fatally shooting a man and woman outside a Jacksonville bar as part of an attempted revenge killing. Bell was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to death for the murders of Jimmy West and Tamecka Smith.

Tennessee

Byron Black, 69, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Aug. 5. Black was convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters in Nashville.

Harold Nichols, 64, is also scheduled to die by lethal injection on Dec. 11. Nichols was convicted of rape and first-degree felony murder in the 1988 death of Karen Pulley in Hamilton County.

Texas

Blaine Milam, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Sept. 25. Milam was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter during what the couple had said was part of an “exorcism” in Rusk County in East Texas in December 2008.

Milam’s girlfriend, Jesseca Carson, was also convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ohio

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine postponed five executions scheduled for 2025. All five have been delayed until 2028.

In postponing the executions, DeWine has cited the state’s inability to secure the drugs used in lethal injections due to pharmaceutical suppliers’ unwillingness.

DeWine has said that he does not anticipate any further executions will happen during his term, which runs through 2026.