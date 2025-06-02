SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a snap presidential election triggered by the ouster of former conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law imposition in December.

The election commission says voting began at 6 a.m. at 14,295 polling stations nationwide that will close at 8 p.m. Observers say the winner could emerge as early as midnight.

Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung, whose Democratic Party led the legislative effort to oust Yoon, has emerged as the clear frontrunner in opinion surveys released in recent weeks.

More than 15 million people already have cast ballots during a two-day early voting period last week, accounting for nearly 35% of the country’s 44.4 million eligible voters.